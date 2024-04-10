Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $242.49

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.49 ($3.07) and traded as high as GBX 249.50 ($3.16). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.14), with a volume of 930,015 shares.

Witan Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 242.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,033.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Witan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Witan Investment Trust

In other news, insider Shauna Bevan acquired 10,000 shares of Witan Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £23,100 ($29,236.81). Insiders own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

