Wolff Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after buying an additional 1,733,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after buying an additional 1,184,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,906,009,000 after purchasing an additional 946,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock worth $698,997,261. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.88.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $516.90 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

