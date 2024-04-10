Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David A. Duffield Sells 65,221 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workday Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $271.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

