Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $326.47

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 326.47 ($4.13) and traded as high as GBX 331 ($4.19). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 331 ($4.19), with a volume of 1,159,435 shares trading hands.

Worldwide Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 326.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 311.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33,157.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

In other Worldwide Healthcare news, insider Sven Borho purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £161,000 ($203,771.67). Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

