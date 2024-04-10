XPO (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.50

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.50 and last traded at $129.80, with a volume of 155616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

XPO Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in XPO by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,390 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in XPO by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

