YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,041.22

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,041.22 ($13.18) and traded as low as GBX 950 ($12.02). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 960 ($12.15), with a volume of 310,193 shares.

YouGov Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,041.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at YouGov

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.18), for a total transaction of £114,240 ($144,589.29). Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

