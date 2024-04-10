Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,560,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.20. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

