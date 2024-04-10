ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Down to $16.16

Shares of ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $15.40. ZKH Group shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 2,259 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ZKH Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company.

ZKH Group Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.22 million for the quarter.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

