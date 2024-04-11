13,000 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $938.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

