16,920 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,908 shares during the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.43. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

