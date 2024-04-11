192,587 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 192,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $111.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.