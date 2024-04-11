19,325 Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,921,000 after acquiring an additional 528,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 420,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,572,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $565.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

