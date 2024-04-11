1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CFO Thomas J. Etergino Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $26,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,750.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 3.3 %

DIBS opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $224.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.07.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI raised 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

