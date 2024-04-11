342,973 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 342,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.30% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of EWW opened at $68.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile
iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
