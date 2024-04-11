362 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,748,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,077 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,689 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $666.49 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $695.39 and a 200-day moving average of $594.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

