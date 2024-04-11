4,284 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTES stock opened at $99.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.



The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

