439 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $137.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of -95.93, a PEG ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.22.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,787 shares of company stock worth $38,000,043. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.