610 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $350.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.45 and a 200-day moving average of $337.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $347.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

