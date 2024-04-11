6,656 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.44 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

