Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $187.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

