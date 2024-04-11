abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Insider Tom Challenor Acquires 23,695 Shares

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) insider Tom Challenor bought 23,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £17,534.30 ($22,192.51).

Tom Challenor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Tom Challenor sold 40,959 shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £29,490.48 ($37,325.00).

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Trading Up 1.1 %

LON:ADIG opened at GBX 74 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 20.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.33. The company has a market cap of £222.94 million, a PE ratio of -3,700.00 and a beta of 0.39. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 70.29 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 88.40 ($1.12).

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Dividend Announcement

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30,000.00%.

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

