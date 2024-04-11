Abri Ventures I, Llc Sells 600,000 Shares of Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Stock

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abri Ventures I, Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,013,078 shares in the company, valued at $557,192.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Collective Audience Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of CAUD stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Collective Audience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87.

Get Collective Audience alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collective Audience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Collective Audience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Collective Audience at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collective Audience Company Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Audience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Audience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.