ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Specifically, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $97,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,383 shares of company stock worth $1,291,362. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

