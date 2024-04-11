ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.49% from the stock’s current price.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,362. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

