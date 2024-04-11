Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO David Patience Sells 13,296 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) CFO David Patience sold 13,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $11,567.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,864.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Patience also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, David Patience sold 350 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $336.00.
NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.52.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXDX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
