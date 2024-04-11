Adam Richard Westwood Sells 24,008 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 24,008 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £42,734.24 ($54,087.13).

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.17) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 117.20 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.32). The company has a market cap of £426.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,454.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,142.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 200 ($2.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

