ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $11.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $4.94 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $390.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.64.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.01). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $225.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. Equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.
