ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $11.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $4.94 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $390.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.64.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.01). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $225.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. Equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

