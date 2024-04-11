AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s previous close.

AdvanSix Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $41.11.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $38,724.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,556,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,387 shares of company stock worth $486,481 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 401,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,142,000 after acquiring an additional 48,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

