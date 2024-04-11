Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.40. Approximately 16,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 124,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

The company has a market capitalization of $752.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $28,077.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,288 shares of company stock worth $1,329,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.