Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.40. Approximately 16,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 124,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on AVTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics
In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $28,077.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,288 shares of company stock worth $1,329,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
