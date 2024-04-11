Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of AGIO opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,886 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $40,813.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,722 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $232,024.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,034.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,886 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $40,813.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,069 shares in the company, valued at $282,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $950,297. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

