AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

AIB Group Price Performance

AIBRF opened at $5.35 on Thursday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

