AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.
AIB Group Price Performance
AIBRF opened at $5.35 on Thursday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.
AIB Group Company Profile
