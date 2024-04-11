Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Down 1.7 %

AJINY stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $42.71.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

