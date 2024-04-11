Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

AA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NYSE AA opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.47. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $42.23.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Alcoa by 24.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

