Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.7098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

