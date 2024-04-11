Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.93, but opened at $27.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alkermes shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 678,708 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALKS. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

