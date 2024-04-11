Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 328.8% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Allstar Health Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALST opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Allstar Health Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

