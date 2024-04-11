Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

IJK stock opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

