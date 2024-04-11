Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

