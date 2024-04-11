Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of PINE opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 million, a PE ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 578.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.