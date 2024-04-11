Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 57.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.35. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 579.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $30,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

