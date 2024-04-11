Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 0.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $36.10 to $36.50. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $42.31 and last traded at $42.15. Approximately 1,933,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,691,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

MO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

