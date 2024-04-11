Altus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.