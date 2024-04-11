Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 306.8% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

