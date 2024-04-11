American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading Down 1.4%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.35. Approximately 2,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter.

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

