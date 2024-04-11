American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading Down 1.4%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.35. Approximately 2,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.
American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.
American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF
American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.