American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Down 5.4 %
OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.94.
