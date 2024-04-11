America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell Acquires 3,229 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell bought 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,222.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

CRMT stock opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.61 and a 52-week high of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.95 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 312,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after buying an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 299,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,927,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRMT

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.