America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell Acquires 3,229 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell bought 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,222.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance
CRMT stock opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.61 and a 52-week high of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.67.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.95 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRMT
About America’s Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than America’s Car-Mart
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.