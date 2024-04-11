Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $437.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $437.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $425.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $279.85 and a twelve month high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.