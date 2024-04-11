Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Down 2.2%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 101,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,483,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.04%. The business had revenue of $616.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

