Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW):

4/9/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

3/27/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

