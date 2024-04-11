Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT at $61.60

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docebo from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 278,201 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,391,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 174,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Docebo by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 515.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

